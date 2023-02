HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The No. 20 UAH softball team finished off the weekend sweep of the Lee Flames on Sunday with a 12-4 win in six innings as they wrapped up GSC opening weekend.

The Chargers used a walkoff home run from Kaylee Vaught, while Alexa Douthitt had a three-run home run and finished with a team-high four RBI.

UAH will head to the NFCA Division II Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Georgia next weekend.