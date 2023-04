HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The No. 5 UAH softball team topped Miles in both games of a nonconference doubleheader on Wednesday by scores of 4-1 and 10-6.

UAH improves to 30-7, while MC dips to 15-15.

With the doubleheader sweep, the Chargers improve to an overall 30-0 against the Golden Bears’ program.

The Chargers are back in Gulf South Conference play this Saturday and Sunday at Christian Brothers for a three-game series; first pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 12 p.m.