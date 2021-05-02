UAH softball sweeps GSC rival No. 2 Valdosta State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The No. 18 UAH softball team made it a clean sweep of No. 2 Valdosta State winning game three 5-3 to take all three games from the visitors this weekend.
UAH concludes the regular season at 30-10 (23-7 Gulf South Conference), while the Blazers fall to 32-6 (25-5 GSC).
UAH is now 73-49 all-time against VSU including a 35-16 mark in Huntsville.
UAH has earned the No. 3 seed in next week’s GSC Softball Championship tournament and will open the event against No. 6 seed Mississippi College on Thursday in Oxford, Alabama.