Huntsville, Ala. (WHNT) — The No. 5 UAH softball team got two big wins on Saturday, sweeping the doubleheader against No. 9 Valdosta State 2-1 and 8-0.

Game one was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth when Alexa Douthitt hit a solo home run to get the Chargers on the board. Jada Henderson drove in the other run, while Megan Shurtz was fantastic on the mound, giving up just one run while striking out five.

In game two, the UAH offense came to life, as Sadie Thompson delivered the walk-off RBI single in the sixth to clinch the run-rule victory. Maddie Carton hit a home run in that game.

UAH and Valdosta State will wrap up the series Sunday at noon at Charger Park.