OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH softball team used a solid performance in the circle from Josie Thompson and Katie Bracken as the Chargers got the 1-0 win over West Alabama to win the GSC Tournament Championship.

It’s the ninth GSC Tournament Championship in program history for UAH and first since 2008, as it went undefeated through this weekend’s tournament.

Kaylee Vaught drove in the lone run in the bottom of the first, scoring Lawren Hayes. Thompson threw 4.2 innings with zero walks and two strikeouts while Bracken tossed the final 2.1 innings with three strikeouts for the save.

Bracken was named GSC Championships Most Outstanding Player and was joined by Hayes, Thompson and Jada Henderson on the GSC All-Tournament Team.

UAH improves to 44-9 on the season and clinches an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships. Seedings and opponents will be announced during the selection show on Monday at 9:00 a.m.