HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s not every day we have a top-five softball showdown at Charger Park, but that’s exactly what we have in store for Tuesday afternoon.

No. 5 UAH is set to host the top-ranked North Georgia Nighthawks in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 4.

North Georgia is riding a 36-game win streak into this midweek matchup against the Chargers; UAH enters the week with a 28-5 overall record and a five-game win streak.

UAH head coach Les Stuedeman has nothing but respect for the North Georgia program and she knows that any experience that her team can get playing against the Nighthawks will be valuable for the Chargers.

“North Georgia is traditionally one of the best three teams in the country. If they’re ranked below third it’s a bad year for them, so they’re used to being in the spot that they’re in,” Stuedeman said. “We’ve traditionally had some great games with them. Last year, they thumped us pretty good twice. I can’t say enough about how good their program is and it’s just really great for us to be on the field with them to see where we are.”

The first pitch in game one of the doubleheader is set for 12 p.m. with the second game following shortly after game one’s conclusion.