HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The field of 64 teams for the upcoming NCAA Division II Softball Tournament have been announced and the UAH Chargers earned the No. 4 seed in the South Region after garnering an automatic berth as Gulf South Conference Champions.

The Chargers have now made the NCAA tournament for 20 consecutive years, which will also be the 25th overall appearance in the national postseason over the program’s 28-year history.

As the No. 4 seed, UAH opens the south region tournament against fellow GSC member and No. 5 seed Mississippi College, while the No. 1 seed and host is Tampa who will take on eighth-seeded Tuskegee.

Tampa and Tuskegee have the first game of the South 1 Regional at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, followed by UAH and MC at 2 p.m. CT.

In the South 2 Regional, the No. 2 seed Saint Leo will host no. 3 seed Nova Southeastern, no. 6 seed West Alabama and No. 7 seed Auburn Montgomery.

Following the conclusion of the two double elimination tournaments, the two winners will face next week in the South Super Regional to determine the South’s representative at the 2023 NCAA Division II Softball National Championship.