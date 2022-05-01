HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The winning streak is now 13 games as the UAH softball team picked up a Saturday sweep of West Alabama, winning 7-1 and 5-2.

The Chargers improve to 34-14 (20-9 Gulf South Conference), while the Tigers fall to 26-22 (15-14 GSC).

The Chargers outhit UWA 10-3 in the opener, following an always emotional Senior Day ceremony in which UAH honored Kiara Akles, Shelby Booker, Alaina Hampton, Eve Mallard, Layton Murphy and Mackenzie Nutt.

Congratulations to the seniors on their incredible careers at UAH!