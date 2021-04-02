UAH Softball picks up two wins over Lee in Friday doubleheader

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Back-to-back three-run innings by the Chargers – highlighted by a three-run home run by Alaina Hampton guided UAH to a 9-1 win against Lee on Friday.

The Chargers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to walk-off against the Flames. Ashley Cornell drove in the game-winning run as the Chargers took the first of the three-game series.

UAH would win the second game of the doubleheader 8-7 in extra innings. Reagan Malone was the hero in game two bringing the winning run home with an RBI single to right.

UAH and Lee will wrap up the series at 12 p.m. Saturday at Charger Park as the blue and white look for the sweep.