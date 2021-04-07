HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The latest NFCA poll has been released, and the UAH Chargers have improved to No. 15.
This is the second time this season that the Chargers have held down the No. 15 position, and this marks the third consecutive week that the team has climbed in the poll – thanks in part to its current seven-game winning streak which has UAH sitting at 20-7 overall on the season.
UAH will face its second ranked opponent of the season on Sunday, as Young Harris checks in at No. 9 this week. The two teams will play a non-conference doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.
UAH softball moves to No. 15 in latest top 25 poll
