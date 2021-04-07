UAH softball moves to No. 15 in latest top 25 poll

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In the preseason poll, the UAH baseball team was picked to finish second in the Gulf South Conference, but so far this season the Chargers have had a hard time finding their groove; UAH currently sits at 11-12 overall and 10-11 in conference play.

The Chargers recently had to shut down activities due to COVID-19, but now the Chargers are ready to get back to the action.