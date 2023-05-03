(WHNT) — The Gulf South Conference announced its 2023 season softball awards and the UAH softball team has four All-GSC selections highlighted by freshman Katie Bracken as GSC Pitcher of the Year.



Bracken additionally was a First Team All-GSC honoree and was joined on the First Team by Lawren Hayes and Kinley Adams. Kaylee Vaught was also an All-GSC awardee as a Second Team representative, which is her second career all-conference honor.



A native of Decatur, Alabama, Bracken excelled in her first collegiate season with a GSC-leading 1.68 ERA over 112.1 innings pitched. She also generated a team-best 135 strikeouts, while limiting the opposition to a league-low .179 batting average.



The former Austin Black Bear ended the regular season with a 15-1 overall record, while recording two no-hitters throughout the 2023 campaign. Bracken is the fifth Charger to earn GSC Pitcher of the Year in program history.

The Chargers are competing in the 2023 Gulf South Conference Softball Championships down in Oxford this week.