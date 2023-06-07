HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH softball team ended the 2023 campaign ranked No. 12 in the NFCA Division II National Rankings.

This is the third straight season UAH has finished in the NFCA Division II Top 25, with this year’s No. 12 rating being the highest.

The Chargers completed the 2023 season with a 46-11 overall record that included a 25-4 mark in conference play, as UAH won both the Gulf South Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship.

UAH went to the NCAA tournament for the 20th consecutive season and the 25th time overall in program history, with the squad’s season ending in the South 1 Regional final against No. 1 Tampa.

Head coach Les Stuedeman achieved her 1200th career victory during the season while guiding Katie Bracken and Lawren Hayes to All-American status.

Stuedeman ends the 2023 season with a career record of 1228-413-1, as she ranks second all-time in NCAA Division II coaching victories.