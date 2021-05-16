UAH softball earns 18th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 48-team field for the 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Championship has been released and UAH has earned a berth to the South Regional for the 18th straight time.
The Chargers will open up national postseason play on Wednesday, May 12 as the No. 3 seed and will battle against sixth-seeded Mississippi College in the regional tournament which will take place in Valdosta, Georgia.
UAH’s streak of 18 straight NCAA tournaments is the longest active run in Division II, and it is the third longest in Division II history behind Bloomsburg’s 32 consecutive and Omaha’s string of 22 appearances.
The Chargers will be making the program’s 23rd trip overall in the 25 years that the tournament has been held in UAH’s 26-year history.
The winner of Wednesday’s contest will take on No. 2 seed Valdosta State on Thursday, while the loser will move to an elimination game.
