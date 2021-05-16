UAH softball earns 18th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala -- After years of dispute, oral arguments began Sunday in a trial concerning the ownership rights of the unfinished Bellefonte nuclear plant.

The breach of contract case wound its way to court after The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) pulled out of a deal to sell the plant to Chattanooga based, Nuclear Development.

"We believe that we have abided by the contract, and we're asking the court today to rule in our favor," said TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler.

Sunday's testimony was pre-recorded and played to the courtroom, but cameras were not allowed inside.