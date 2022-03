HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH softball team dropped a non-conference doubleheader to Montevallo on Wednesday, falling 6-5 in the first game before taking an 8-4 loss in the nightcap.

UAH is now 17-13, while UM is 19-11.



The Chargers will remain at home this weekend, welcoming Mississippi College for a three-game series. Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 1 p.m. and game three will be on Sunday, April 3 at 12 p.m.