HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The No. 7 UAH softball team used a three-run fourth inning to get the 7-1 win over West Georgia to win the weekend series.

Kinley Adams went 3-for-4 for the Chargers and drove in two runs, while Gracie Green went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

UAh improves to 25-5 (12-2 GSC) and will play at Delta State on Saturday and Sunday.