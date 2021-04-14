UAH softball checks in at No. 13 in NFCA Poll

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH softball team’s steady climb up the national rankings continues this week as the Chargers are now No. 13 in the latest NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
After slipping to No. 25 in March, the Chargers have gone 9-2 to regain the highest position in the poll they have had so far this season.
Other Gulf South Conference schools in the poll include No. 2 Valdosta State, No. 20 West Florida, and newcomer to the rankings No. 23 Auburn Montgomery. The only other South Region school in the top 25 is No. 8 Rollins, while Saint Leo is receiving votes.
UAH will face its second consecutive nationally-ranked opponent on Thursday as the Chargers welcome No. 3 North Georgia to Huntsville.
