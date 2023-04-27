HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Throughout the season, the UAH softball team has faced challenge after challenge, and the Chargers have responded well to each of those challenges. That’s led them to a No. 4 national ranking, a 24-2 GSC record and regular season title.

So before the top-seeded Chargers head to the postseason, they’ve got one more series at home. Head coach Les Stuedeman says her team still has a lot of goals left for this season, but first they’ll need to take care of business this weekend as UAH will host the defending GSC champions Auburn Montgomery.

It will be a tough challenge but Stuedeman says it will just help her team get one step closer to reaching those goals.

“It’s a pre postseason super regional is really what it is because they’re awesome and they have awesome offense, great pitching, they’re loud and they just have great team chemistry. They’re going to come in here throwing punches and we’re going to have to be ready to throw some of our own,” Stuedeman said.

The UAH baseball team had a rough start to the season but it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. The Chargers are 18-9 in the GSC and in the past month have series wins over nationally ranked West Georgia and Valdosta State.

With the postseason right around the corner, head coach Hunter Royer is pleased with where his team is at.

“When we started the season, we were bad offensively, defensively and on the mound, and since conference play started, we’ve been good in all three phases so it’s been a total shift. It’s all about our guys and the character that they have, we’ve got good character on this team and they seem to battle really well. We’re playing well right now and that’s where we need to be,” Royer said.

Both baseball and softball series will take place at Charger Park this weekend beginning Friday at 5:00 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday.