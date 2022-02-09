HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s one of the great rivalries that the Gulf South Conference has to offer. UAH and Lee may not like one another, but when the two teams meet on the hardwood, it is usually must see basketball.

The two foes will go head-to-head on Saturday at Spragins Hall as the Chargers host the Flames in a men’s-women’s doubleheader.

“Lee is our rival I’m not sure there’s a whole lot of love lost between us and Lee,” said UAH Men’s Basketball head coach John Shulman. “It will be a battle, a war, they’re really good and return everybody from a really good basketball team. We understand that we got our tail ends whipped up there. We’re at home. We got to have a great crowd.”

UAH has won four of the last five over Lee, but fell to the Flames in the most recent meeting. A road game for the Chargers back on December 18th, Lee rolled to an 84-70 win.

The UAH women’s team is hoping to snap a five-game losing streak when the Flames come to town, and this is one where a pump-up speech isn’t needed.

“There’s a few things we’ve taken from the Union game that we’re going to make sure we adjust to and do a better job,” said Lemmond. “Yeah, but not really a big pump up speech. Lee’s one of our top rivals and they’re always ready to play Lee especially at home.”

The women’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the men’s game set for 4 p.m.

