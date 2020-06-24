UAH racks up GSC Men’s Basketball All-Decade honors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There have been some great players and coaches to step foot on Gulf South Conference Basketball courts in the last ten years, but none better than Lennie Acuff and Josh Magette.

Acuff was named Coach of the Decade by the Gulf South Conference on Tuesday. Now the head coach at Lipscomb, over the course of the last ten years, he was a four time GSC Coach of the Year. The accolades though, don’t stop there. Acuff led the Chargers to two Elite Eight appearances and helped them reach the South Regional Final five times in seven seasons.

Under Acuff, UAH won GSC Tournament Titles in 2012, 2015, and 2017.

Charger Legend Josh Magette was tabbed the GSC Player of the Decade. The three time All-GSC selection and two time All-American was named the most outstanding player at the 2011 and 2012 NCAA South Regionals.

Magette finished his career with 1,465 points, 604 rebounds and GSC records 878 assists and 268 steals. Magette was also named to the GSC All-Decade First Team.

Also named to the GSC All-Decade first team was 2013 All-American and GSC Player of the Year Jaime Smith.

Two time All-American Zane Campbell earned honors on the conference’s all-decade second team while Seab Webster was named an honorable mention.

UAH placed more members on the All-Decade Team than any other program in the Gulf South Conference.