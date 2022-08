HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – North Georgia scored three unanswered goals in the second half to get the 3-1 win over the UAH men’s soccer team to spoil their home opener.

UAH outshot North Georgia 17-5 but North Georgia goalkeeper Hazel Ley made 16 saves. Charlie Garrison scored the lone goal for the Chargers, the first of his UAH career. Giancarlo Martinez finished with two saves.

UAH drops to 0-2 on the season and will look to pick up its first win of the season on Sept. 2 at Florida Southern.