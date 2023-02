HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s lacrosse team got goals from eight different players but it wouldn’t be enough as Embry-Riddle got the 18-10 win.

Brody Phillips led the Chargers with three points on two goals while Will Ford also added a pair of goals.

Alex Korenkott, Reid Vender, Bryce Ferraro, Josh Campbell, Greyson Stevens and Pete Fabrizio each scored once.

UAH will wrap up its five-game homestand next Sunday against Davenport.