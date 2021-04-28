UAH Men’s Lacrosse moves on to PBC Tournament Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH Men’s Lacrosse team picked up a huge win over Lander in the PBC Tournament Semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

The Chargers took a 7-5 lead in the second half and never looked back. UAH scored a season high 20 goals in the 20-10 win to advance to the Tournament Championship.

Luke LeVette led the way for the blue and white with five goals, while Preston Deno added three of his own. Goalkeeper Zak Welsh saved 13 shots in the victory.

UP NEXT: UAH will face Montevallo on the road May 1st in the Title Game.