HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s lacrosse team scored seven goals in the second half to get the 9-6 home win over Davenport on Sunday.

Pete Fabrizio scored four goals and added two assists for a career-high six points, while Kyle Light recorded a hat trick.

UAH improves to 3-2 on the season and will hit the road to face Tusculum on Friday.