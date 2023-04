HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s lacrosse team continued to fight back with Flagler but in the end, the Saints walk away with the 13-12 win in overtime in the final game of the regular season.

Brody Phillips led the Chargers with four goals and set a new career season-high with 31 goals on the season.

UAH now awaits PBC Championships seeding, with quarterfinals set to begin Friday, April 28.