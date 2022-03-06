HOMEWOOD, Ala. – The UAH Men’s Basketball team is dancing into the NCAA Division II Tournament after winning the GSC Tournament Championship.

Against all odds, the Chargers beat 5-seed West Georgia, 1-seed West Alabama, and 2-seed Union to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

UAH opened the game on a 20-6 run, but Union would cut it to five in the second half. The Chargers hit big shots down the stretch to pull away and beat the Bulldogs 86-72.

Guntersville native C.J. Williamson averaged 25 points over the course of the Chargers’ three-game postseason stretch and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“When we played Embry-Riddle earlier in the year they was like nobody wants to see ya’ll in March,” said Williamson. “They know when we found out how to play, we found our identity we knew what we could do. It’s showing here right now. We plan to carry on, put in the work, do the right things and see where it takes us.”

The GSC Tournament Championship win marks the fifth in UAH Men’s Basketball history, and second for head coach John Shulman.

“We just wanted to get into the GSC Tourney at one time,” said Shulman. “We didn’t know whether we were going to get into the tournament. Then we won the home game, then we won to get to Birmingham. Then we won to get to Sunday. Now let’s go win a game or two in the NCAA Tournament because we’re going dancing.”

The Chargers will find out who they’ll face in the first round of the NCAA DII Tournament tonight at 9:30 p.m.

