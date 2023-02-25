HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team got the 93-81 win over Valdosta State on Saturday in the regular season finale to clinch the GSC Regular Season Championship.

With the win, the Chargers earn the No. 1 seed for the GSC tournament and will host Mississippi College on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Luke Burnett led the way with 25 points while Max Shulman added 15 points on his senior day as the Chargers wrap up the regular season with a 24-6 (19-5 GSC) record.

Meanwhile, the UAH women’s season came to an end with a 72-62 loss to Valdosta State.

Jesse Jennings had 23 points while Haley Nichols had 19 points and eight rebounds. UAH wraps up the season 8-20 (8-16 GSC).