HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team started out hot and hung on late to get the 90-84 win over Asbury in their final non-conference game of the season.

Chaney Johnson led the Chargers with 14 points while Dalton Dodd and Daniel Saylor added 10 points each as UAH improves to 11-3 on the season.

In the women’s game, UAH couldn’t overcome a slow start as Columbus State got the 78-61 win in non-conference action.

Andie Flatgard led the Chargers with 15 points while Elyse Hughes finished with 12 points and Jesse Jennings had 11. Haelim Adle added eight points and 13 rebounds as the Chargers fall to 3-9 on the season.

Both squads will have some time off for the holidays before returning home on Dec. 31 to resume GSC play against Christian Brothers. The women will go at 2:00 p.m. with the men tipping off at 4:00 p.m.