HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team is looking ahead to to the final game of the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday against Valdosta State, but a win in this matchup would mean a lot more than normal.

The Chargers have the chance to win the GSC regular season title with a victory over the Blazers on Saturday.

For redshirt senior Max Shulman, being able to secure that title in his final regular season game as a Charger would mean a great deal.

“It’d mean a whole lot. It’s been a long year. Every league game is an absolute war and when you play 24 of them you’re exhausted,” Shulman said. “It’s a long year so if you can cap it off cutting down the net and getting a ring for the regular season it kind of eases off the pressure a little bit moving forward; we’ve got something to show for it now let’s just continue to add to it.”

The women’s team will also take on Valdosta State; tip off is set for 2 p.m. and the men’s game will follow at 4 p.m. at Spragins Hall.