UAH men’s basketball team falls in close battle in GSC Championship

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – The UAH men’s basketball team looked to win back-to-back Gulf South Conference championships, but the Charger’s second-half comeback fell just short.

UAH fell 75-70 to Valdosta State in the championship game.

“Winning back-to-back championships is hard, ask Patrick Mahomes, it’s not easy,” said UAH men’s basketball head coach John Shulman. “Valdosta had an edge that we didn’t have and that was worth five or six points. A five-point game is one or two plays and we didn’t make the one or two plays. A couple of loose balls and they got a couple of breakaway layups… two of those and that’s the ballgame and so we’ll go back on tape like we always do and figure it out the next couple of days.”

Sam Orf, who was named the GSC West Division Player of the Year, played lights out for UAH putting up a team-high 33 points and 17 rebounds. Following his incredible performance, Orf was named to the All-Tournament team.

UAH slips to 14-3 on the season with the loss. The Chargers will now prepare for the 2021 Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

UAH comes in as the #2 seed in the South Regional and will play the winner of the Lee vs. Georgia Southwestern game.