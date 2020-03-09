UAH men’s basketball takes down Valdosta State to win GSC Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The UAH men's basketball team made it back to the Gulf South Conference Championship game for the fifth time in six seasons and the Chargers wanted to bring some hardware back to the 256 and that's exactly what they're doing.

UAH took down the top seeded Valdosta State Blazers 91-82 the final score to win the GSC Championship.

Redshirt junior guard JJ Kaplan was named the GSC Tournament MVP and redshirt senior guard Malik Cook-Stroupe was also named to the tournament team.

"I didn't make a shot, I didn't defend I didn't do anything those kids did amazing and they have such amazing character and uncommon work ethic that's why this is about them," said UAH men's basketball head coach John Shulman. "I'm just so happy for them because they got to climb up that ladder and they got to cut down those nets and this isn't the end all be all but boy it felt really good."