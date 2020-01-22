UAH Men's Basketball ranked 16th in latest NABC DII Top 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Tuesday, the UAH Men's Basketball team climbed in the NABC Division II rankings moving up to 16. The Chargers will be back at home for the first time since January 4th when they host Delta State on Thursday night. UAH (14-3, 6-3) is 8-0 at home, and look to stay hot against the Statesmen.

The last time these two teams faced off was back in the 2019 Gulf South Conference Title Game where Delta State got the 64-60 win, so UAH is looking for a much different result this time around.

Head Coach John Shulman thinks his team is in the best spot it's been in all season long.

"I think there was pressure on us early, but I think we've found that chip back on our shoulder and we've got the chip and I think we're hungry," said Shulman. "I think we're more excited about playing than have any pressure about having to win. I love our practices I love our team we're getting better we're sharing the ball. I think we've figured out that we're gonna be simpler offensively and more complex defensively."

"We've watched a lot of film and kinda prepared for personnel and stuff but coach always says they have to play us we don't have to play them," said redshirt-junior guard Seth Swalve. "So really just working on sharpening ourselves and getting better each day."

Swalve added, "It feels like we haven't been home in forever, so it'll be nice being in front of the home crowd, shooting on the goals we shoot on every day, so hopefully that'll be an advantage and the crowd will into it and hyping us up."

Tip-off against Delta State is set for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

