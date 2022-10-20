HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As volleyball season comes to an end and hockey season gets started, that also means that basketball season is almost here and the UAH men will be tipping off their season in just two weeks.

On Thursday, the Chargers held an intersquad scrimmage open to season ticket holders and showed off the renovations to the Varsity Room and Spragins Hall.

With the new updates and the Chargers being voted first in the GSC Preseason Poll, there’s a lot to look forward to for UAH this season.

“My expectation is let’s make sure that this team is reaching its fullest potential. I know that’s coach talk but we’ve got good players, we’ve got old guys, we just won the league, we’ve got everybody back, let’s have fun and let’s get better every single day,” UAH men’s basketball head coach John Shulman said.

UAH will play at Auburn on Nov. 2 for an exhibition, then officially open their season on Nov. 5 and 6 at the SCB Hall of Fame Classic in Lakeland, Florida.