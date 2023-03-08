HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The field for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball South Region Championships has been set, and the UAH men’s basketball team has once again earned a spot in the big dance.

The Chargers will be the No. 3 seed in the regional tournament starting Saturday, March 11.

This is the UAH men’s basketball program’s 15th berth to the NCAA tournament and the fifth consecutive year the Chargers have been selected to compete at the NCAA South Regional.

For redshirt senior Max Shulman, this NCAA tournament will mark the end of his collegiate career so he’s prepared to leave everything he has left on the court and he knows that the rest of his team shares the same mindset.

“We’re going in there to win it and that’s our goal,” Shulman said. “It’s my last run, CJ Williamson’s last run, Hunter Vick’s last run so we’re going in there to win it and anything short of that is a failure. Just have no regrets that’s my main thing just have no regrets and like I said this is my last run and a couple of guys’ last run and you never get this opportunity back; if you’re leaving anything on the line, then there’s something wrong with you so just have no regrets and have a lot of fun.”

As the No. 3 seed, UAH is pitted against sixth-seeded Embry-Riddle for Saturday’s first round matchup. Tip off is set for 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale on the campus for first-seeded Nova Southeastern.