BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team saw its GSC tournament run come to a heartbreaking end, as West Georgia got the 71-69 win in the conference semifinals.

The loss prevents the Chargers, who won the GSC regular season title, from repeating as tournament champions.

The Chargers now wait for Selection Sunday to find out where and who they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament. That is set to be announced Sunday, March 5, at 10:00 p.m.