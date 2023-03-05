HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team found themselves in a wild game on Saturday but fell in a heartbreaker in the GSC Tournament semifinals.

But lucky for them, that’s not the end of the road. After a fantastic regular season that resulted in them winning the GSC regular season title, the Chargers are going dancing.

UAH earns the No. 3 seed in the south region and will face No. 6 seed Embry-Riddle in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The two played last year in the second round, with the Eagles ending the Chargers’ season.

Nova Southeastern earns the No. 1 seed and will host the regional, as they currently sit at 30-0 on the season. The Chargers lost to the Sharks to open the season.

Also representing the GSC is tournament champs West Alabama as the No. 2 seed, West Georgia at No. 5 and Lee at No. 4

The regional tournament begins on March 12. Game days and times will be announced at a later date.

This is the fifth straight NCAA tournament berth for the Chargers.