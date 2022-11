HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UAH men’s basketball closed out its home opening weekend with a 80-71 win over University of Tampa to close out the Bill Penney Toyota Crossover Classic.

Chaney Johnson led the Chargers with 22 points while Jack Kostel added 13 points.

UAH improves to 3-1 on the season and will begin GSC play next Saturday at home against Auburn Montgomery.