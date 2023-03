HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The No. 1 seed UAH men’s basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back, cruising to the 77-60 win over Mississippi College in the opening round of the GSC tournament.

Jack Kostel led the way with 17 points while Max Shulman added 15 points.

The Chargers will now face West Georgia in the GSC tournament semifinals on Saturday at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m.