HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team once again rallied after trailing at the half, as the Chargers got the 74-62 win over Lee at home on Friday night.

The Chargers were led by CJ Williamson who finished with 20 points, while Max Shulman chipped in with 18 points as UAH improves to 7-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, the UAH women couldn’t overcome a slow start as Lee got the 65-46 win.

Haley Nichols and Ellen Fleming led the way with 10 points each.

Both UAH teams will be back at home on Sunday hosting Shorter, with the women tipping off at 2:00 p.m. and the men at 4:00 p.m.