Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Men's Basketball team won its third straight game Thursday night, beating Shorter 83-62. Having already clinched a berth in the Gulf South Conference Championship, the victory gave the Chargers yet another 20-win season.

Max Shulman led the way for UAH with 25 points and 5 rebounds, while Malik Cook-Stroupe scored 17.

UP NEXT: UAH will hit the road to face Christian Brothers on 2/22 at 3 PM