HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH Men’s Basketball is headed back to the GSC Championship Game for the third year in a row. The Chargers rallied, and held off Lee late in the conference semi-final for the 54-52 win.

Sam Orf scored a game high 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the win.

UP NEXT: UAH will square off with Valdosta State Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the title game. The conference championship will be played in Montevallo, AL.