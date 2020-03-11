UAH Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams taking business-like approach in NCAA Division II Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the first time since the 2012-13 season, both the UAH Men's and Women's Basketball teams are dancing. Oddly enough, both teams will face Gulf South Conference foe Lee in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, just in different states.

On the men's side, the 4-seed Chargers will square off with the 5-seed Flames in Lakeland, Florida Saturday at 6:30 p.m. One of the hardest things to do in sports is to beat an opponent three times, and UAH has already beaten Lee twice. For the Chargers though, this isn't just about their matchup with the Flames. This team is looking big picture.

"We're not down there to beat Lee, we're not down there to beat Florida Southern. We're down there to go win a region," said UAH redshirt sophomore Max Shulman. "Whatever it takes to do that, one play at a time, one game at a time, we're gonna do that."

"We've had enough pats on the back, it's time to move on," said head coach John Shulman. "We're not going down to Florida just happy to be there. We're going down there to win three and have a chance to do something pretty special."

The women's team won't have to travel too far for their opening round matchup. The Lady Chargers will take about a 2 hour and 15 minute trip to Cleveland, Tennessee. Friday at 4 p.m., Andrea Lemmond's squad, who owns the 8-seed, will go to battle with the 1-seed Flames.

UAH and Lee split their season series 1-1 with the Chargers winning the most recent matchup between the two teams 66-60.

Not a single player on the UAH Women's Basketball roster has played in the NCAA Tournament, but regardless of experience they're not backing down from any challenge that lies ahead.

"You know it was a rough weekend, we didn't get the outcome that we wanted in the tournament," said senior guard Aryn Sanders. "To know that we have another chance to go out and make a statement was awesome."

"It really didn't work out the way we wanted it to in the semifinals against Union but you know we live to play another day," said head coach Andrea Lemmond. "We're excited for another opportunity to fight for not just a conference title, but for a national title."