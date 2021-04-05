UAH lacrosse’s Brody Phillips honored as PBC Player of the Week

FLORENCE, Ala. - Following her performance against Mississippi State, UNA softball's Emma Broadfoot has been named the ASUN Player of the Week.

The Danville native hit 3-for-3 with seven RBI in Saturday's first game against the Bulldogs; that RBI total is UNA Division I single-game record. Broadfoot also currently ranks third in the ASUN with 23 RBI on the season.