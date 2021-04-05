UAH lacrosse’s Brody Phillips honored as PBC Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Peach Belt Conference announced its weekly awards on Monday, and UAH’s Brody Phillips was honored as the PBC Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week following his record-breaking performance at Shorter on Saturday.
Phillips marks the third Charger to earn the accolade this season, joining teammates Luke LeVette and Zak Welsh.
In UAH’s 18-6 win at Shorter, Phillips scored four times and added 8 assists for a total of 12 points. Both the 8 assists and the 12 points represent single-game UAH records.
On the year, Phillips leads the Chargers with 30 points from 15 goals and 15 assists, while his 1.88 assists per game is tied for the individual lead in the PBC and his 3.75 points per game is third-best in the conference.
Phillips and the Chargers will be back in action on Saturday when Lander visits Charger Park. That contest is slated for a 12 p.m. start.
