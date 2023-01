HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH basketball teams haven’t played on their home court since January 2, but the Chargers return home to Spragins this week for two different GSC matchups.

The Chargers will host Montevallo on Wednesday, January 18 with the women’s game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game will follow.

Then on Saturday, January 21, UAH will play West Alabama in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.