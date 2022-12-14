HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH basketball teams took a trip to Mississippi this past weekend and both the men and women returned to Huntsville with a split against Delta State and Mississippi College.

Now, both teams are heading to the Peach State to take on West Georgia in another GSC doubleheader.

The men’s team from UAH heads into the matchup 9-3 overall with a 5-2 record in conference play; the Chargers will attempt to hand the Wolves their first loss in GSC action so far this season.

The Lady Chargers are 3-7 overall with a 3-4 GSC record.

The Chargers will take on the Wolves in Carrollton on Thursday, December 15; the women’s game tips off at 4:30 p.m. with the men’s game following after.