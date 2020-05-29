Hockey supporters say they’ve hit their fundraising goal, program will continue for 20-21 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Supporters who are fighting to save UAH’s hockey program say they’ve raised enough funding to keep the program alive. The university says their efforts have bought them at least one more season of hockey.

A Twitter account associated with the effort to keep the school from eliminating the program tweeted Friday that it had hit its $500,000 fundraising goal.

YOU DID IT! WE DID IT!



What started out as a grassroots effort to save our home team went beyond anything we could imagine. The support we have received from our hockey family across the world has been nothing short of amazing.



We did the unimaginable – TOGETHER AS A TEAM.

Supporters of the program said they reached a deal with the school that if $1 million was raised, the program could stay.

According to their GoFundMe page, enough commitments had been made for the rest of the $1 million if the GoFundMe reached $500,000. It stood at just over $508,000 Friday afternoon.

UAH sent a statement to the university reading:

A fundraising campaign to support the continuation of the UAH hockey program was successful in raising more than $500,000 in gifts this week from numerous individual donors, according to UAH Athletic Director Cade Smith. Those dollars were matched by two separate gifts of $125,000 each from long time hockey supporters, Taso Sofikitis and Sheldon Wolitski.

The total amount of more than $750,000 in private dollars will allow the Chargers to continue to compete at the Division 1 level during the 2020-2021 season. This total philanthropic contribution is the largest athletic campaign contribution in the history of UAH.

UAH President Darren Dawson committed money from the university to cover the ballance of the team’s operation during the upcoming season. “We are thankful and gratified from the loyal support that has been demonstrated this week by the fans and alumni of Charger hockey,” said President Dawson in a written statement. “We are hopeful that this support will translate into a sustainable funding model that will allow the UAH hockey program to rise again to high levels of success.”

Athletic Director Cade Smith released a statement saying, “The university is fully committed to the upcoming season. The university will work with the supporters of the UAH hockey program and a newly formed Hockey Advisory Board to develop a plan that will allow the Chargers to thrive in 2021-2022 season and beyond. UAH is committed to building a world-class D1 hockey program with a permanent conference home that will allow the Chargers to continue past the 2020-2021 season.”

To continue beyond the current season, the Chargers must develop a 5-year philanthropic funding model and resolve the associated conference-related issues.

UAH announced last week it was eliminating hockey and tennis as part of budget measures it needed to take because of the COVID-19 pandemic.