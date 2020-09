HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH hockey team will have to wait longer than expected to hit the ice.

UAH is a member of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, which announced Thursday it is delaying the start of its 2020-21 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

This means the chargers will not play their opener against Omaha on October 16.

The new league schedule and details regarding non-league play and the WCHA postseason tournament will be announced later this fall.