UAH grad Cody Gesuelli brings home hardware from 2021 Pan American Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – UAH graduate Cody Gesuelli has competed in world championships, been on the Senior National Trampoline Team since 2015 and in the gymnastics world he’s known as “The Machine”; most recently, Gesuelli came back from Brazil with some hardware for Team USA.

Gesuelli started gymnastics when he was five years old and now at the age of 23 Gesuelli is a three time Senior Pan American Championship medalist.

Gesuelli earned bronze in the individual trampoline competition with a 56.095 and won gold in both the synchronized trampoline with a 50.415 and men’s team finals with a combined 316.275.

“I mean it’s amazing,” Gesuelli said. “It’s something I can add to my resume in this sport. Stamping Huntsville on the map just for that that’s pretty cool.”

Gesuelli was one of four Americans to earn a spot on Team USA competing down in Brazil against gymnasts from countries all over North, Central and South America.

“It’s a pretty big feat in my opinion,” said Gesuelli’s coach Nuno Merino. “It requires a lot of technique. People connect it with backyard trampoline they see people throwing things in the air. We don’t throw things here we execute them perfectly.”

Gesuelli says it’s always an honor to represent Team USA and he’s looking forward to hopefully bouncing his way to more medals in the future as he continues his gymnastics career.