UAH cutting hockey, tennis programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – UAH said Friday it is discontinuing its hockey and men’s and women’s tennis programs as cost-cutting measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

University President Darren Dawson and athletic director Cade Smith said in a statement that the university was experiencing “enormous challenges” due to the pandemic.

“These actions are the necessary result of intensive review and discussion about where we can make adjustments that protect our current financial condition with the least possible disruption to our central mission – education, research and service to the community,” the statement read.

The university said it was making the decision to cancel the programs now in order to give the student athletes in those programs an opportunity to transfer to another school, but that their current scholarships would still be honored.

UAH said it has also has implemented a hiring freeze, cancelled faculty sabbaticals and temporarily suspended its voluntary retirement employer matching. The university also said it has heightened its review of spending.