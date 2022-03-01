HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Another year, another successful Super Tuesday at Spragins Hall and it did not disappoint.

In front of a packed house, UAH Men’s Basketball defeated West Georgia 86-63 to advance to the Gulf South Conference Championship Semifinals. Guntersville native C.J. Williamson scored the Charger’s first six points and continued to stay hot in the second half.

Behind a game-high 31 points from Williamson, UAH is moving on in the conference tournament. The 4-seed Chargers will square off with 1-seed West Alabama Saturday at 5 p.m. in Homewood. The winner will advance to the GSC Championship Game on Sunday.

