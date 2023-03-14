FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball team saw its incredible NCAA tournament run come to a close in the South Regional Final, falling to No. 1 seed Nova Southeastern 87-62.

UAH ends the season at 27-8 while the Sharks stay undefeated at 33-0.

Max Shulman and Chaney Johnson and each earned spots on the South Regional All-Tournament Team for their efforts throughout the tournament.

Johnson was the leading scorer for the Chargers with 18 points against NSU, shooting 8-for-10 from the field on the night. Johnson also paced UAH on the glass with a team-best eight boards. Max Shulman had nine points off 3-for-7 three-point shooting and led UAH with five assists in the contest.

This was the seventh regional final appearance for the Chargers since 2011; congrats to UAH on another fantastic season.